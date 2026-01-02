Doorman goes viral giving back to those experiencing homelessness

A New York City doorman is going viral on TikTok for helping others, not just during the holiday season, but all year long.

Noel Maguire, who has been a doorman for 42 years, is gaining attention after his story was featured on social media, including a recent TikTok post by content creator Sara Leeds.

When he’s not talking to neighborhood locals and visitors or keeping a watchful eye, Maguire is giving back to those experiencing homelessness through the Ellen Maguire Foundation, a nonprofit named after his mother.

He also gives away donations from his car, an eye-catching vehicle decked out with decals of rock ‘n’ roll legends like Jim Morrison.

Maguire gave ABC News a tour of his car and some of the items he distributes, including the cookies that he has “volunteers give out on the line” and “a pair of sneakers that somebody donated.”

Maguire said if anyone comes up to his car in need of something, he makes sure to never turn them away.

Every Wednesday, Maguire and a team of volunteers give out essential items such as clothes and food to those in need. Katie Fitzpatrick, who met Maguire after he said hello as she walked by the building where he works, is one of the volunteers.

“He is here rain or shine, no matter how cold it is, no matter how hot it is,” Fitzpatrick says.

Maguire has been giving back for more than a decade while holding down his doorman job, both of which he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I love to talk to people,” he said. “It’s like, I feel like I have hundreds of friends just walking by every morning.”

“If you’re a good doorman, you talk to people. You just don’t let them walk past you,” he added.