Cow udderly stuck between two trees

This cow was caught between a rock and hard place. By a rock we mean a tree, and by a hard place we mean another tree.

The U.K.’s Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue service reports that a cow was found with its head stuck between two ash trees.

Firefighters and animal rescue teams responded to the scene.

“Using the telehandler and animal rescue techniques, the crews were able to lift and release the animal, who was unharmed, from the trees,” a press release reads.

It sounds like this cow is on the moo-ve once more.