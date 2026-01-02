Deni Avdija has 34 points and 11 assists in the Trail Blazers’ 122-109 win over the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Deni Avdija had 34 points and 11 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 122-09 on Friday night.

Donovan Clingan had 11 points and 15 rebounds, Shaedon Sharpe scored 23 points and Caleb Love, who hit six 3-pointers, added 22 points for Portland, which took the lead for good in the second quarter en route to a third victory in four games.

Zion Williamson scored 35 points for New Orleans, but needed more help to prevent the Pelicans from dropping their sixth straight loss. Tookie Jeremiah Fears scored 18 points. Jordan Poole and Karlo Matkovic each had 16 points and Kevon Looney grabbed 12 rebounds.

Portland made 16 of 47 (34%) 3-point attempts, while New Orleans made just eight of 30 (26.7%) from deep.

Clingan grabbed nine of his rebounds on the offensive end and Portland had 24 second-chance points. The Blazers also scored 23 points off of 15 Pelicans turnovers.

The Pelicans were short-handed — missing Saddiq Bey (strained hip flexor), Trey Murphy III (back soreness) and productive rookie Derik Queen (left quad) — but shot 59.1% in the opening period, scored 37 points and could have had more had they not missed five of 13 free throws.

But their nine-point lead to start the second evaporated when they scored just 18 points on 9-of-22 shooting, including misses on all six attempts from deep in the quarter.

Portland took advantage, surging to a 63-55 halftime lead with the help of Avdija’s 23 first-half points.

