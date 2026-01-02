Final week of the NFL’s regular season arrives with No. 1 seeds still undecided in AFC and NFC

The NFL’s regular season has reached its final weekend with plenty undecided in terms of the playoff picture, including the No. 1 seed in both the AFC and NFC. The Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars all have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which includes a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the playoffs. The Broncos have the clearest path — if they beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they’ll earn the top seed. The Seattle Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night with the NFC’s No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage on the line.