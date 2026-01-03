Investigation is opened into managers of Swiss bar where fire killed 40

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss authorities say they have opened an investigation into the managers of the bar where a fire at a New Year’s party left 40 people dead. A prosecutor said Saturday they are suspected of involuntary homicide, involuntary bodily harm and involuntarily causing a fire. More than 100 other people were injured in the blaze that broke out early Thursday at Le Constellation bar in the Alpine resort town of Crans-Montana. The process of identifying the dead and injured continued. The severity of burns has made the work difficult, and families have supplied authorities with DNA samples.