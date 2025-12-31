Six tips to support 2026 health and well-being goals

PORTLAND, Ore. – Making New Year’s resolutions or setting goals for 2026? Oregon Health Authority is here to help with six quick ideas. Whether choosing to get vaccinated against respiratory diseases or quitting tobacco, the decisions you make about your health affect not only longevity and quality of life, but the health of the entire state. When it comes to health, we’re all connected.

Here are six ways to prioritize your health and well-being in 2026:

1. Quit tobacco

Nearly seven in 10 Oregonians who smoke want to quit. If you or someone you know is ready to quit tobacco, free help is available. Contact the Oregon Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or at https://quitnow.net/oregon or in Spanish at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA or online at https://quitnow.net/oregonsp.

2. Get vaccinated for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and pertussis

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can be dangerous, particularly for infants, older adults, pregnant people and individuals with chronic medical conditions. Each year, RSV leads to significant numbers of hospitalizations nationwide and Oregon health care systems routinely experience increased strain during RSV season.

The vaccine for pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is called DTaP, and it’s a combination of vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. For pertussis, talk to your health care provider about vaccination, which is required in Oregon for children and adolescents and recommended for adults.

3. Get vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19

It’s still important to take precautions against influenza and COVID-19 — common respiratory viruses that can cause mild to severe illness. The seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older, while the seasonal COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for children under 2 years, adults over 64 years, and anyone 2-64 years at increased risk for severe illness such as people with underlying medical conditions and those who live in congregate facilities. Both vaccines are widely available through pharmacies and health providers.

4. Eat better

Shared and family meals not only improve nutrition but also build stronger family bonds and emotional health. CDC offers ideas for having healthier meals and snacks, and tips for healthy eating to maintain a healthy weight.

5. Rethink the drink

Raising awareness of the effects of excessive alcohol use across Oregon and giving people tools to start conversations about alcohol’s role in their lives – including during the holiday are goals of OHA’s Rethink the Drink initiative. RTD resources can help people cut back on their drinking or reduce the impact that excessive drinking has in their communities.

6. Reach out for help when you need it

In Oregon, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The easy-to-remember 988 number is available for people experiencing any type of mental health challenge, substance use crisis or thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Anyone who needs support can call, text or chat in English and Spanish (interpretation services and American Sign Language are also available) and connect with trained crisis counselors. The 988 Lifeline is also a resource for friends and families concerned about a loved one.

Online resources from Sources on Strength – Sources of Strength has two online resource packets. The first is Resources for Practicing Strength at Home, and the second is a shorter version that also offers a wellness plan. Any resource in these packets can be used in classrooms, staff meetings, in individual or group counseling, or to practice strength wherever you are.

###