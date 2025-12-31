PUC Approves a Rate Decrease for PacifiCorp Customers Starting January 1

Salem, OR – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved a modest rate decrease for PacifiCorp customers effective January 1, 2026. The reduction is a result of PacifiCorp’s annual forecast for the costs required to purchase power to meet customer demand in the coming year. The updated rates reflect an agreement reached among PUC staff, PacifiCorp, and consumer advocates.

A typical residential customer using 900 kWh is expected to see their monthly bill decrease by $0.96 or 0.7%, resulting in a new average monthly bill of about $153.28. Actual bill impacts will vary based on energy usage and customer type, including single-family or multi-family residential, commercial, or industrial.

The primary drivers for this decrease include PacifiCorp’s forecast of fuel costs, purchased power, and wholesale sales, among other anticipated power cost expenses for 2026 when compared to rates collected in 2025.

“We appreciate the hard work of PUC staff, stakeholders, and PacifiCorp in this case, which resulted in a slight decrease for customers to start 2026,” said Commission Chair Letha Tawney. “Thanks to House Bill 3179, customer rates cannot increase during the winter heating season, helping families manage utility bills when they need it most.”

Additional rate adjustments are expected to take effect April 1, 2026. The PUC will announce those impacts in March.

Resources for Pacific Power Customers

To help manage energy usage and reduce future bills, customer can explore Energy Trust of Oregon’s current incentives and opportunities, including income-qualified offers and learn more about low-cost and no-cost tips.

For information on bill payment assistance, support for past-due balances, utility discount programs, weatherization services, or the Equal Pay Program that spreads energy costs evenly throughout the year, call Pacific Power at 888-221-7070 or visit the company’s website. Customers may also reach out to their local Community Action agency to learn about available assistance programs and how to apply.

Pacific Power serves more than 620,000 customers in Oregon.

# # #