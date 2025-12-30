12/29 Sports Brief

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic hurts left knee, limps off court at halftime in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Denver star Nikola Jokic limped off the court at halftime during the Nuggets’ game in Miami on Monday night. He appeared to hurt his left knee with about three seconds left before the intermission. Jokic was alone under the basket and stepped forward to help Denver’s Spencer Jones defend a drive by Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. While backtracking, Jones stepped on Jokic’s left foot, and it seemed like the center’s knee buckled. Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, collapsed to the court, grabbing at the knee and writhing in pain. He was helped to his feet and seemed to be in pain as he went to the locker room.

Tiger Woods turns 50. It’s the one time golf’s greats can relate to him

Tiger Woods played a game with which hardly anyone could relate. And now he approaches a milestone that makes him like everyone else. Woods turns 50 on Tuesday. This celebration is more about appreciating the past than wondering about the future. Woods has had more surgeries than the 15 majors he won. He is eligible for the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions without any indication he will play. Woods has played only 11 times since he was badly injured in 2021 car crash in Los Angeles. And this is the first year he didn’t play at all. His impact on the game remains huge.

Harbaugh hopes Jackson can return after Huntley’s big win: ‘If Lamar’s ready to go, he’s playing.’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says he’ll have a better sense Wednesday about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday night’s game at Pittsburgh that will decide the AFC North title. Tyler Huntley helped Baltimore keeps its playoff hopes alive, replacing an injured Jackson for last weekend’s win at Green Bay. But Harbaugh said Monday if Jackson is ready, he’ll play Sunday. Jackson has been nursing a back injury from two weekends ago against New England. The Green Bay game was the fourth game he’s missed this season.

Andy Reid plans to return as Chiefs coach next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he plans to return next season, dismissing any retirement rumors. On Monday, he joked about his status with the franchise he’s led to three Super Bowl titles. Reid, 67, is used to fielding questions about his future after the Super Bowl, but this season, Kansas City is 6-10 and out of playoff contention. Reid signed a five-year extension in April 2024. He spent 14 seasons with the Eagles before joining the Chiefs, where he’s had great success with quarterbacks Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes. Reid has 307 wins, needing 18 more to pass George Halas for third on the NFL’s all-time list.

College Football Playoff picks: Buckeyes, Red Raiders, Hoosiers, Bulldogs are expected to advance

Something to watch in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals will be how sharp the teams that got first-round byes are early in their games. No. 2 seed Ohio State will have had 24 days between games and No. 1 Indiana, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Texas Tech each will have had 25-day layoffs. The 2024 quarterfinals were nothing short of a disaster for the top four seeds. The extended time off was the common denominator. The AP is picking Ohio State, Texas Tech, Indiana and Georgia to advance to the semifinals.

USC’s Lincoln Riley says Notre Dame is to blame for discontinuation of rivalry with the Trojans

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — USC coach Lincoln Riley emphatically stated that Notre Dame is responsible for the pause in the near 100-year rivalry with the Trojans. Riley assigned blame Monday in San Antonio as No. 16 USC prepares to take on TCU in the Valero Alamo Bowl. A joint press conference with Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes was the first time Riley had a chance to speak about the discontinuation of the series, and the Trojans coach had a lot to say. In place of USC, Notre Dame announced a home-and-home series with BYU for 2026 and 2027.

Father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin dies after house fire, mother critically injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say the father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin died and his mother was critically injured after a weekend fire heavily damaged the North Carolina home where they lived. Gaston County officials said Monday that firefighters arrived Sunday night at a two-story home near Stanley that was mostly engulfed in fire, with flames showing through the attic. Officials say 75-year-old Dennis Hamlin and 69-year-old Mary Lou Hamlin were found outside the home suffering from catastrophic injuries. Officials say Dennis Hamlin later died from his injuries at a hospital and Mary Lou Hamlin was being treated at a burn center.

BC’s James Hagens scores twice, US beats Slovakia 6-5 in world junior hockey

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Boston College forward James Hagens scored in a 1:03 span late in the second period and early in the third and the United States overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Slovakia 6-5 on Monday night in the world junior hockey championship. Hagens tied it at 4 with 45 seconds left in the second, then gave the Americans the lead 18 seconds into the third. The United States matched Sweden at 3-0 in Group A play ahead of their New Year’s Eve showdown. In the early game, Sweden had four power-play goals in an 8-1 romp over Germany.