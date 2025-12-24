12/23 Sports Highlights

Jumbo Ozaki dies of cancer at age 78. He had the most wins of any Japanese golfer

Jumbo Ozaki has died after a battle with colon cancer. The Japan Golf Tour says Ozaki died Wednesday at age 78. Ozaki was renowned for his power and it carried him to 113 victories, all but one of them in Japan. That’s what kept him from greater recognition, although he once rose to No. 5 in the world ranking. His lone victory outside Japan was the New Zealand PGA Championship. Ozaki was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. He said then his only regret was not playing more outside Japan. But he inspired a nation.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he supports suspended wide receiver DK Metcalf after fan incident

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has thrown his support behind wide receiver DK Metcalf. The NFL suspended Metcalf for two games after an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan. The league denied Metcalf’s appeal on Tuesday. Tomlin said Metcalf shared his side of the story but declined to discuss details. Former NFL player Chad Johnson claimed Metcalf told him the fan used a racial slur, which the fan denied. Tomlin acknowledged the interaction is part of what he called a rise in “volatile rhetoric” in sports. Metcalf’s suspension leaves the Steelers without their top pass catcher as they aim for the AFC North title.

Brooks Koepka is first player to defect from LIV. The next step is if PGA Tour will take him back

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is done with LIV Golf. The Saudi-funded league has announced that Koepka no long will compete with LIV after the 2025 season. The CEO of LIV says he wants to make his family a priority and stay close to home in Florida. Koepka’s departure is a significant blow to the league as it enters its fifth year. He is one of the marquee names to defect to LIV in 2022 and the first LIV player to win a major at the 2023 PGA Championship. The next question is how the PGA Tour takes him back.

Travis Kelce’s possible final home game for the Chiefs: A bittersweet Christmas showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce has played 96 regular-season home games for the Kansas City Chiefs. The next one might be his last. The 36-year-old Kelce, chosen for the Pro Bowl for the 11th time, will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday for a game against the Denver Broncos. With the Chiefs out of playoff contention, it could be his final appearance there. Kelce has not announced his retirement but plans to decide quickly after the season. He’s had a standout year, joining Jerry Rice as the only players with 800 yards receiving in 12 consecutive seasons.

Ravens, Broncos, 49ers and Seahawks lead the way with 6 players selected to Pro Bowl

Six Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were selected for the Pro Bowl Games. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles along with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers are sending five players. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, Drake Maye and Justin Herbert are the AFC quarterbacks. Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford are the QBs for the NFC. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce was selected for his 11th Pro Bowl, tied with Jason Witten for the second-most among tight ends. Nineteen players were chosen for the first time, including Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, Dolphins running back De’Von Achane and Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

Missouri linebacker Damon Wilson II accuses Georgia of illegal punishment in transfer portal lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri pass rusher Damon Wilson II claims Georgia’s athletic department is trying to illegally punish him for entering the transfer portal. He filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Boone County, Missouri. Wilson transferred to the Tigers last January after signing a 14-month deal with Georgia’s booster collective. He received $30,000 on a $500,000 deal before entering the portal. Georgia filed a lawsuit last month claiming Wilson owes $390,000 in damages for leaving. Wilson’s countersuit claims the damages are meant to punish him. Georgia spokesman Steve Drummond said the school had no comment due to pending litigation.

NWSL creates rule allowing clubs to sign stars such as Trinity Rodman over the salary cap

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League has created a rule to give clubs flexibility to sign star players to contracts over the salary cap. Hours The NWSL Players Association announced later Tuesday it opposes the rule. The issue has attracted attention as the Washington Spirit have attempted to re-sign Trinity Rodman, one of the league’s biggest stars. The Spirit and Rodman struck a multiyear deal that was vetoed by the league. The NWSLPA filed a grievance in response, maintaining that the denial violated Rodman’s free agency rights.

Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier asks judge to throw out betting charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier are asking a judge to throw out sports gambling charges that have kept him off the court this season. They argue that the government overreached by turning a private dispute over bettors’ use of nonpublic information into a federal case. They say in a dismissal motion made public Tuesday that the government’s theory of the case runs afoul of a recent Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the federal wire fraud statute. Rozier was released on $3 million bond after pleading not guilty in federal court Dec. 8 to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy charges.

Arsenal beats Crystal Palace in penalty shootout to reach League Cup semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal will face Chelsea in the English League Cup semifinals after beating Crystal Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time. Kepa Arrizabalaga stopped Maxence Lacroix’s spot kick to seal the shootout victory at Emirates Stadium. Lacroix’s own goal in the 80th minute had given Arsenal the lead before Marc Guehi equalized for Palace deep into stoppage time. Manchester City will play defending champion Newcastle in the other semifinal.