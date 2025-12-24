12/23 NBA Highlights

Leonard’s 41-point game powers Clippers to a 128-108 victory over the Rockets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points and James Harden added 29 as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 128-108 on Tuesday night. Leonard shot 16 for 23 from the field and 4 for 5 from long distance as the Clippers won consecutive games for just the second time this season. John Collins and Kobe Sanders added 13 points apiece and Kris Dunn scored 11 for Los Angeles, which shot 54% (20 for 37) from 3-point range.Kevin Durant scored 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting, and Alperen Sengun finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Houston, which was 9 for 30 (30%) from long distance.

Cunningham, Duren and Harris lead East-best Pistons to 136-127 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 23 points and 14 assists, Jalen Duren had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 136-127. Tobias Harris scored 24 points for the Pistons, who have won nine of 11. Duren’s double-double was his fourth straight and 17th of the season. Ausar Thompson had 19 points for Detroit, and Isaiah Stewart added 16 points off the bench. DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Russell Westbrook had 27 for the Kings, who have lost 10 of 12.

Dillon Brooks scores 25, Suns dominate Luka-less Lakers for a 132-108 victory

PHOENIX (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 21 and the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-108. The Lakers were playing without five-time All-Star Luka Doncic, who was out with a lower leg contusion. But they did welcome the return of Austin Reaves, who missed the past three games with a left calf strain. Reaves finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting off the bench, while LeBron James led the Lakers with 23. Los Angeles has lost two straight. The Suns led by 10 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 99-72 by midway through the third.