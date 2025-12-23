Instacart responds to new report on grocery store price experiments

New research has put a spotlight on how new technology has changed the way retailers may start setting grocery prices, with one study finding that some shoppers are paying different prices for the exact same cart of food at checkout.

A small case study from Groundwork Collaborative and Consumer Reports looked at nearly 200 grocery shoppers in four U.S. cities that went on the app Instacart and shopped for the same products at the same time.

At one store in Seattle, for example, the survey found a box of crackers was $3.99 for some shoppers, while for others it was $4.89 — a 23% difference. In Washington, D.C., a dozen eggs cost $3.99 for some shoppers but $4.79 for others. And in Ohio, peanut butter was $2.99 for some customers and $3.59 for others.

Overall, three quarters of all grocery items were offered at varying prices, the survey data showed.

Researchers told ABC News that Instacart has been using AI to run pricing experiments on millions of shoppers, testing how much stores can raise prices before customers remove an item from their cart or switch to another store.

In a statement to ABC News, Instacart acknowledged that these pricing tests are taking place.

“These limited, short-term, and randomized tests help retail partners learn what matters most to consumers and how to keep essential items affordable,” a spokesperson for the company stated.

Instacart said prices are not adjusted in real time based on supply and demand or on customers’ personal data, such as income or shopping history.

The study found that price differences could ultimately cost a typical family of four an extra $1,200 per year in grocery spending.