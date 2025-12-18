The Wasco County Board of Commissioners has declared a State of Emergency following the severe windstorm that occurred on the night of December 16, 2025. This declaration, under Resolution #25-023, is necessary to address significant structural damage and threats to public safety.

The storm has caused a critical interruption to regional healthcare. Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Medical Facility, a primary medical hub for Wasco, Gilliam, Sherman, and Klickitat counties, sustained significant structural damage. This facility normally serves over 150 patients daily, and its current inability to provide services severely impacts immediate medical care for the entire region.

In addition to the healthcare crisis, the county is dealing with widespread utility failures and hazardous travel conditions. Downed power lines have caused outages for over 200 customers. Furthermore, many county roads remain closed due to downed trees and debris, which significantly hinders transportation and the access of emergency response services.

In response to these events, the Board of County Commissioners has requested that the Governor declare Wasco County and further requests immediate State assistance. The emergency declaration authorizes the county to expedite the procurement of goods and services needed to repair critical infrastructure and protect public property.