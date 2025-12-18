Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Plans Modified Reopening of Clinics After Damage Closes Water’s Edge Building

Dec. 17, 2025 (The Dalles, Oregon) — Adventist Health Columbia Gorge is working toward a modified reopening of the clinics and services impacted by today’s closure of the Water’s Edge building due to severe wind damage. The clinics, including Immediate Care, will remain closed through this weekend while teams work to move care to temporary locations.

The violent windstorm early Wednesday morning removed a section of the 55,000-plus-square-foot building’s roof, leaving structural and water damage throughout the facility. A walkthrough today revealed the damage is extensive. “We don’t yet know how long repairs will take, but this is going to take longer than we hoped at first,” said Jayme Thompson, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge administrator.

Three patients were undergoing sleep studies when the damage occurred. “They were quickly and safely evacuated thanks to our amazing Sleep Center employee,” Thompson said. “It’s a miracle no one was injured.”

The majority of patients impacted by the closure have been contacted and rescheduled. Patients in need of immediate medical care should visit their nearest emergency room.

An earlier phone outage related to the damage has been resolved. Adventist Health Columbia Gorge is developing a centralized call center to assist patients impacted by the Water’s Edge closure.

