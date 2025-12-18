12/17 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Wasco County Commissioners wrapped up their meeting schedule for the year yesterday. Under public comment, several people testified how the activity by masked ICE agents in The Dalles has caused fear and trauma among the local Hispanic community, even among those who are full citizens or who have green cards. One woman, who said she was more comfortable speaking in Spanish, brought along an interpreter:

“[Spanish, then fades under] People are scared to even go out into the community for everyday purposes.

My coworkers and I have been asked by parents of our students to take them home after school because they’re afraid of potential ICE activity. I have personally driven people to work because they don’t feel like driving themselves.”

Among several housekeeping measures, commissioners approved vacating a portion of right of way for a road that was never built, re-appointed 35 people to various boards and commissions, adjusted the fee schedule for the planning department, and approved a no policy on pennies, as explained by Finance Director Mike Middleton:

“When you do the transactions, if it’s a credit card or check, hey, no problem. If it’s one where they’re paying with cash and you get down to it and there’s pennies and you owe them back, and you do not have any pennies in your drawer, go ahead and round it in the customer’s favor, up to four cents.”

Fees charged in the new year will not end in cents, other than certain items that are set in state law.