Polanco signs with Mets, Mariners sign Knizer to 1 year deal

New York Mets and infielder Jorge Polanco finalize $40 million, 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran infielder Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets have finalized their $40 million, two-year contract. The sides agreed to terms last week, pending a physical. Polanco has mostly played shortstop and second base during his 12 major league seasons with Minnesota and Seattle — but he’ll be used differently by the Mets. The switch-hitter gives them a potential replacement for All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, who signed with Baltimore as a free agent. The 32-year-old Polanco batted .265 with 26 home runs, 78 RBIs, 30 doubles and an .821 OPS in 138 games for Seattle last season, his second with the Mariners following a decade with the Twins.

Mariners sign catcher Andrew Knizner to $1 million, 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Andrew Knizner and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract. The 30-year-old can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances, $50,000 each for 200 and 250 Knizner has appeared in parts of seven major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants. In 33 games with the Giants this year, Knizner hit .221 with 12 runs, one double, one triple, one home run, five RBIs and seven walks. He did not allow a passed ball across 234 defensive innings at catcher.