Knicks win NBA Cup after rallying to beat Spurs 124-113

LAS VEGAS (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 28 points and Jalen Brunson added 25 as the New York Knicks rally to beat the Spurs 124-113 and win the NBA Cup. The Knicks can now hang a banner next to their 1973 NBA championship banner in Madison Square Garden. New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds despite battling an injury. The Knicks dominated inside, outrebounding the Spurs 59-42. The Spurs led for much of the game, but the Knicks went on a 13-1 run late in the third quarter to take control. Each Knicks player with a standard contract earns an extra $318,560 for the win.