Holy you-know-what: Stolen pendant recovered after being swallowed

It was the perfect crime, except for being undone by bodily functions.

The Associated Press reports that the $19,000 Fabergé egg pendant that was stolen from a New Zealand jewelry store has been recovered after the alleged thief had swallowed it.

How? Well, how do you think?

“[Police] said the pendant was recovered Thursday night after it exited the suspect’s gastrointestinal tract naturally without medical intervention,” the AP reports.

All-in-all, it took six days of monitoring the suspect before the pendant made its reappearance, which sounds like an unpleasant experience for all involved but probably most for the unnamed man who was digesting jewelry.

In this case, it sounds like going #2 should be called going #19,000.