Orioles agree to $155 million, 5-year deal with slugger Pete Alonso, AP source says

BALTIMORE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $155 million, five-year contract with slugger Pete Alonso. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal was pending a physical. It’s a major move for a Baltimore team that vowed to be aggressive following a last-place finish in the AL East. Alonso hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs this year for the New York Mets, posting an .871 OPS that was his highest since he hit a record 53 home runs as a rookie in 2019. Alonso turned 31 on Sunday.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski agrees to $23 million, 2-year deal with the Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves agreed Wednesday to a $23 million, two-year contract that includes a 2028 club option with the potential to make the deal worth $26 million over three seasons.

The 35-year-old hit .233 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in 146 games last year for San Francisco and Kansas City.

Yastrzemski, who spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Giants before being traded to the Royals in July, has salaries of $9 million next year and $10 million in 2027. Atlanta holds a $7 million option for 2028 with a $4 million buyout.

The versatile Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, can play all three outfield positions and is a career .238 hitter. His best season came in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, when he batted .297 with 10 homers in 54 games and finished in the top 10 in NL MVP voting.