12/10 Sports Brief

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore jailed, hours after his firing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been jailed, according to court records. He was detained on Wednesday, just hours after he was fired for what the university said was an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” According to the Washtenaw County Jail, the 39-year-old Moore had been booked into the facility as of Wednesday evening. The jail’s records did not provide any information about why Moore was detained or whether any court appearances were scheduled. In response to media inquiries about Moore, Pittsfield Township Police Department said officers took a person into custody after investigating an alleged assault. The police statement did not mention anyone by name.

A’ja Wilson wins AP Female Athlete of the Year following historic 4th WNBA MVP

A’ja Wilson stood atop the WNBA again, winning an unprecedented fourth MVP as her Las Vegas Aces earned a third championship in four seasons. For that, she earned The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the first time. It’s the second consecutive year a basketball player won the award after Caitlin Clark was honored in 2024. A group of 47 sports journalists from the AP and its members voted. Wilson received 17 votes, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was second with nine and Paige Bueckers was third with five.

QB Philip Rivers eager to get back in the game with the Colts after coming out of retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Philip Rivers wanted one more shot at winning that elusive Super Bowl ring. So the 44-year-old grandfather and Hall of Fame semifinalist is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Indianapolis Colts. Just hours after team officials announced they’d signed Rivers to the practice squad, the eight-time Pro Bowler told reporters he’s eager to take his first NFL snaps since 2020 and hopes to start Sunday’s crucial game at Seattle. Coach Shane Steichen says it’s possible Rivers could earn the job. Rivers says “I know there’s risk involved, what may or may not happen, but the only way to find out is going for it.”

NASCAR chairman Jim France stands firm on charter stance, citing parents’ advice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Chairman Jim France has testified in a federal antitrust lawsuit involving Michael Jordan’s racing team. France explained his refusal to grant teams permanent charters, citing advice from his late parents. He emphasized the importance of keeping promises and expressed discomfort with making permanent agreements. This aligns with testimony from NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps, who described a chaotic agreement process in September 2024. Two teams, including Jordan’s, refused to sign the agreement and sued NASCAR. The jury will decide if NASCAR violated antitrust laws, potentially leading to significant changes in the sport’s structure.

Jeers as Real Madrid loses 2-1 to Man City and pressure grows on Alonso. Arsenal wins, PSG draws

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The pressure was already on Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso and a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League raised further questions about his future. It’s now just two wins in eight games for Madrid and back-to-back home losses after goals from Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland sealed victory for City. Elsewhere, Arsenal remains perfect in the Champions League after a 3-0 win against Club Brugge continued its 100% record. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was held 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Blues sign Dillon Dube, who was acquitted in Hockey Canada sexual assault case, to AHL tryout

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have signed Dillon Dube to an American Hockey League professional tryout agreement. Dube is the last remaining player acquitted of sexual assault in the high-profile case involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team not to sign a contract somewhere. Goaltender Carter Hart with the Vegas Golden Knights is the only one who has played in the NHL since the trial ended last summer with a not guilty verdict. Defenseman Cal Foote signed with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last week, while forwards Alex Formenton and Michael McLeod are playing in Europe. The Blues said Dube would report to the Springfield Thunderbirds after receiving his work visa.

Lindsey Vonn added 12 pounds of muscle to her frame and is ready for her Olympic season at age 41

Twelve more pounds of muscle. Equipment dialed in. A new superstar coach. At age 41 Lindsey Vonn is feeling more powerful than she has in years. So powerful that she already pulled away from the field in the very first official downhill training session of the season. Next up Vonn will get her Olympic racing season underway this weekend with two World Cup downhills and a super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland. She says that “physically I’m in possibly the best shape I’ve ever been in.” She adds “I was able to gain about 12 pounds this summer” which “took a lot of hard work.”

NFL is seeking a practice squad of officials, wants to base postseason assignments on performance

The NFL is seeking to create a practice squad of officials and wants postseason assignments to be based on performance rather than seniority. Those were among the key points league executive Troy Vincent emphasized to owners in a virtual meeting on Wednesday. The league and the NFL Referees Association have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement since the summer of 2024. The current CBA expires on May 31, 2026. So far, discussions with the game officials’ union have been unsuccessful, according to a memo that was sent to teams and obtained by The Associated Press.

Barcelona and Lyon top Women’s Champions League standings, Chelsea routs Roma

Ewa Pajor put Barcelona on course for a 3-1 win against Benfica in the Champions League and moved within sight of Sam Kerr’s scoring record. Pajor’s opening goal in the 29th minute at Estadi Johan Cruyff was her 15th in 16 appearances in the group or league phase European club soccer’s top competition. According to UEFA, only Chelsea striker Kerr has more at this stage of the Champions League, with 16 goals. Barcelona tops the league phase with one game to go and was already guaranteed a place in the playoffs at least.