It’s Pavarotti … on ice!

The decision to encase the statue of a beloved opera star in ice has received a cold response from his family.

The BBC reports that an Italian town built a temporary ice rink around its statue of the late Luciano Pavarotti to celebrate the holidays. However, Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, is not feeling so holly jolly about the situation, which has left the dedication to her late husband knee deep in ice.

After Mantovani expressed her displeasure with Pavarotti’s unsanctioned ice show, the town’s mayor apologized. However, the rink will remain around the statue for now, as it’s not possible to dismantle and rebuild it elsewhere at this stage.

Stay tuned for the new opera, ﻿Pavarotti on Ice﻿.