Seahawks party with new Super Bowl LX rings

And from the sports desk, The Seattle Seahawks brought big time bling to their Super Bowl ring in a big ceremony Thursday night. It’s not just a ring. It is officially the largest championship ring ever made.

And you’ve gotta love it, because it has a secret button. Press it on the side of the ring and wings on either side swing open revealing the words “World Champions” And, yes the rings are huge. Roughly three inches across when the side panels, or “wings,” are open.That is bigger than a golf ball.

The rings descended from the ceiling in front of each player and staff member.

The ring was designed and manufactured entirely in Los Angeles by Jason of Beverly Hills. The center of the ring is set with “Seahawks blue” sapphires, the hawk head logo, and two Lombardi Trophies representing the two total championships. There are fifty brilliant round white diamonds surrounding the center logo, honoring the team’s 50th season.

But that’s not all. The top of the ring fully detaches and converts into a pendant on a chain, and if you open the ring, you find an authentic piece of game football from the season with the number 50 in the center for the 50 years of the Seahawks, and “17 wins” on the other side.