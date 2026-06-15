WDFW seeks community observations about desert striped whipsnake and humpback whale

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking information from the public to inform status and listing for two Washington species: the desert striped whipsnake and humpback whale.

Humpback whales are listed as endangered in Washington and some populations in Washington are federally listed under the Endangered Species Act. The desert-striped whipsnake is currently a candidate for state listing in Washington, meaning WDFW has identified the species as potentially meeting the definition of endangered, threatened, or sensitive classifications based on the best available science.

WDFW is especially looking for information from the public about the species’ population size, age, and structure, current habitat conditions, threats and trends to populations, and existing conservation measures that have benefited the species. If you have any whipsnake observations and location information, please consider reporting this information to WDFW.

Desert striped whipsnakes are an extremely rare, non-venomous snake species in Washington and are known to currently only exist in two areas in Grant County. They are shrubsteppe obligates, meaning they are restricted to shrubsteppe ecosystems and cannot survive in other habitat types. The only other large striped snakes in Washington are garter snakes. Striped whipsnakes differ from garter snakes in having smooth scales, 15 dorsal scale rows, and a dark mid-dorsal area between the lateral stripes. Photos and more information on identifying striped whipsnakes are available on WDFW’s website.

Humpback whales are large baleen whales, weighing up to 40 tons and reaching 60 feet in length. They are dark gray to black on their back and sides, with white on their throat, belly, and sides. Their pectoral fins are the longest of any cetacean, about a third of their body length. In the Salish Sea, including Puget Sound, they often gather in large groups—especially in the central and western Strait of Juan de Fuca—to feed on krill.

“We’re encouraging anyone with relevant knowledge or observations of these species to share that information with us,” said Taylor Cotten, WDFW conservation assessment section manager. “That includes community members, researchers, conservation organizations, universities, and others who may have monitoring data, field observations, or habitat information that can contribute to our understanding of these species and support future conservation and recovery efforts in Washington.”

The public may submit written comments and observations via email or by mailing Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife ATTN: Taylor Cotten, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504. At-risk species observations can also be submitted via the reporting form on our website. Further public comment opportunities will be available during the development of each individual species status report.

All members of the public are invited to share their perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.

The current comment opportunity is part of a process to assess the conservation status of these species and develop foundational information to guide further recovery and conservation actions. After developing each draft document, Department staff will brief the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on each species’ status and the Department’s classification recommendation. Any changes to a species’ classification are subject to the public rule-making process.

Department staff will post updated status reports or reviews to WDFW’s website as they are completed.

WDFW works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife, and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.