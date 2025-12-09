Fame has a price: Man who tried to film viral video on LA freeway faces charges

A man who hoped to become famous from filming a music video on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles has certainly gained notoriety, but probably not in the way that he wanted.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office reports that Eduardo Erik Martínez has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit exhibition of speed and two counts of felony vandalism after allegedly shutting down traffic on the freeway while he attempted to film a video as “other vehicles did donuts behind him and around him.”

“This was incredibly reckless behavior, all in search of a ‘viral moment’ on social media,” says LA County DA Nathan J. Hochman.

“This past summer I announced that we’re partnering with law enforcement to crack down on and eliminate reckless street takeovers that can lead to death and other types of crimes that hurt our communities,” Hochman adds. “If you choose to treat our streets like your own personal playground, you will find yourself in a criminal courtroom.”

Martínez faces a maximum sentence of four years and four months in jail.