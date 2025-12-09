Grandmas, beware: Reindeer escapes England Christmas festival

It sure would’ve helped if this reindeer had a distinctively colored nose.

England’s Southport Offshore Rescue Trust reports in a Facebook post that a reindeer was on the loose after escaping from a local Christmas event.

Police had been tracking the animal but lost it once it got dark outside. The Southport Offshore Rescue Trust, as well as various coastguard teams, were called in to assist.

Eventually, the runaway reindeer was located using thermal binoculars and guided to a location where it was eventually secured by a vet with the help of the Royal marines.

“Christmas is saved thanks to some great work from multiple agencies,” the post concludes.

As far as we can tell, no grandmas were run over as a result of the incident.