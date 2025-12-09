Bears spotted in unusual places high and low

These bears have found themselves in some bear-y unusual places.

KABC reports that a man living in Altadena, California, was shocked to find that a bear had taken up residence in the crawl space underneath his house.

Ken Johnson says that he’d noticed that the space had been torn up, so he set up a camera to see what might be going on.

“Next thing I know, my camera picks up a bear crawling out from under the crawl space — and now he’s been in and out all week,” Johnson says.

The space is located right under the house’s kitchen, which means Johnson can hear when the animal moves around.

“I thought he’d be long gone by now. It’s unnerving,” Johnson says. “I think the longer he’s there, the more comfortable he’s going to be, and this won’t end.”

Meanwhile, in Arizona a bear decided to go up instead of down, and found itself precariously placed on the top of a power pole.

According to USA Today, power lineman Werner J. Neubauer arrived on the scene after receiving a report of a stranded animal.

“I de-energized the equipment and worked with a fiberglass stick to get her to climb down,” Neubauer says.

Eventually, the bear safely descended, plus Neubauer’s wife filmed the whole thing on his phone.