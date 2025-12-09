Trash panda? More like absolutely smashed panda

If you’ve ever had a rough morning after a night of partying, then you and this raccoon have something in common.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter in Virginia reports that a raccoon broke into a liquor store and “ransacked several shelves” before passing out on the bathroom floor due to intoxication.

As the shelter writes in a Facebook post, an officer “safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning.”

“After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer,” the post continues.

Maybe the raccoon will feel better after having a bacon, egg and trash sandwich.