12/01 Sports Brief

The Clippers have a slew of future Hall of Famers. And at 5-16, they have a slew of problems

MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are facing significant challenges this season. Despite having stars like Chris Paul, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the team has struggled. A 140-123 loss to Miami on Monday dropped them to 5-16. The Clippers were expected to be championship contenders, but injuries and an aging roster have hindered their performance. They currently sit near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Coach Tyronn Lue and the team are searching for solutions, but time is running out. Only seven teams in NBA history have started this poorly and still made the playoffs.

Kiffin laments circumstances of his Ole Miss exit, but says he couldn’t pass up LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lane Kiffin called his past six years at Ole Miss “the best six years” of his life. Then he explained why he felt compelled to leave Oxford, Mississippi, behind and take over an LSU football program that he’s always admired from afar. Kiffin says LSU is “different” and “the best job in football” because of its history, tradition, passion, great players from Louisiana,, and the environment in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. Kiffin was flown in on a private plane on Sunday night with LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry. Monday afternoon, he was speaking to a festive crowd of LSU dignitaries at Tiger Stadium, where massive video boards were lit up with his name and likeness.

USA Gymnastics and Olympic sports watchdog failed to stop coach’s sexual abuse, lawsuits allege

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two gymnasts who say they were sexually abused at an elite academy in Iowa have filed lawsuits against the sport’s oversight bodies, alleging Sean Gardner preyed on girls despite repeated complaints about the coach’s behavior. The lawsuits, filed Monday, allege USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Center for SafeSport were told about “inappropriate and abusive behaviors” as early as December 2017 when Gardner was a coach in Mississippi. The lawsuits allege the organizations failed to “properly investigate,” revoke Gardner’s coaching credentials, report him to law enforcement or take other actions to protect athletes. Gardner was able to get a coaching job at Chow’s Gymnastics and Dance Institute in West Des Moines, Iowa, in 2018, where his abuse allegedly continued for years.

Denny Hamlin breaks down in tears as the first witness testifying at NASCAR antitrust trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin broke down in tears minutes into his testimony as the first witness called in a federal antitrust trial against NASCAR, which opened Monday. Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, which he co-owns with Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports are suing NASCAR over allegations the Florida-based France family owns and operates the stock car racing series as a monopolistic bully that leaves its teams no option but to comply with rules and financing they don’t agree with.

Mets agree to contract with free agent reliever Devin Williams, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent reliever Devin Williams has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced. Multiple media reports indicated the sides agreed on a three-year contract. Williams spent last season across town with the New York Yankees, going 4-6 with a career-worst 4.79 ERA and 18 saves in 22 chances. He lost the closer’s job, regained it and then lost it again before finishing the year with four scoreless outings during the American League playoffs. The 31-year-old right-hander is a two-time All-Star who twice won the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Andy Reid defiant as Chiefs’ playoff hopes dwindle after Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid is defiant about his team’s playoff chances despite recent setbacks. The reigning AFC champions are 6-6 with five games left. Even if they win them all, they need help to reach the postseason. The Chiefs dropped to the 10th spot in the AFC playoff order after the Steelers lost to the Bills on Sunday. Reid emphasizes a fighting spirit, saying they’ll “go after you every game.” The Chiefs are third in the AFC West and nearly out of the division title race. Penalties and mental mistakes have been major challenges this season. Reid remains focused on the opportunities ahead, beginning Sunday night against Houston.

Michigan up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, Michigan State and Iowa State into top 10

Michigan has jumped to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll. Rival Michigan State and Iowa State have both climbed into the top 10. Purdue and Arizona remain at No. 1 and No. 2. Michigan’s rise follows a dominating run through the Players Era Championship. The Wolverines have won four straight games by at least 20 points, including big wins over ranked teams like Gonzaga. Vanderbilt made the biggest jump, moving up seven spots. St. John’s had the biggest drop, losing nine places. Kansas is back in the poll, while UCLA and North Carolina State have dropped out.

Texas jumps to No. 2 behind UConn in women’s AP Top 25 after beating South Carolina and UCLA

Texas has climbed to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll after defeating two top teams in a Thanksgiving tournament. The Longhorns beat then-No. 2 South Carolina and then-No. 3 UCLA in Las Vegas. This marks the first time in 25 years a team has beaten two top-three teams so quickly. Texas received 10 first-place votes, while No. 1 UConn received 22. South Carolina dropped to third, and UCLA is fourth. LSU remains fifth, setting an NCAA record by scoring over 100 points in each of their first eight games. Michigan, Maryland, TCU, Oklahoma, and Iowa State complete the top 10.

NFL division races tighten after a weekend full of surprises and upsets

The race for division titles in the NFL got tighter in Week 13. The Rams, Colts and Steelers became the latest first-place teams to lose Sunday. The Eagles and Ravens lost Thursday. Five of the eight divisions have two teams tied for the top spot or separated by less than a game. In a week in which seven underdogs have already won, the Carolina Panthers pulled off the biggest upset when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-28. Bryce Young completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns, including two on fourth down, to lead the offense to 31 points against the stingiest defense in the league.