Cantwell Statement on Olympic Pipeline Leak Detection

EDMONDS, WA – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released this statement regarding the leak along the Olympic Pipeline which provides jet fuel to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport:

“Late last night BP found the leak. At the location of the leak there were two pipelines, one carrying gasoline and one carrying jet fuel. They confirmed the leak was on the gasoline pipeline, allowing them to restart the jet fuel pipeline. It will take a couple of days to replenish fuel reserves at the airport, but early indications suggest that travel will not be impacted. This is why we need strong pipeline safety oversight and better leak detection technology.

“I want to thank everyone who has been working diligently to respond to the spill and find the leak. I also want to acknowledge all the truck drivers who have stepped up to bring jet fuel to Sea-Tac so families can be together over the holiday. BP has a responsibility to operate this pipeline through our communities safely and I will be monitoring the investigation into the cause of the leak and the corrective actions taken to prevent future leaks closely.”

On Friday, Sen. Cantwell wrote to BP North America Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss demanding immediate answers about the leak. In addition to seeking information about the spill and about how quickly the pipeline can be returned to normal operation, Sen. Cantwell expressed disappointment at BP’s lack of operational awareness about their own pipeline.

“With so much riding on the reliable transportation of fuel through your system, pipeline safety and operational integrity must be top priorities,” wrote Sen. Cantwell. “The fact that a blueberry farmer—not BP—first identified the spill, and that it is still not known for certain which of the two pipelines is leaking, raises significant concerns about the capabilities of the Olympic Pipeline’s leak detection systems and the adequacy of your inspection and maintenance programs.”

The full text of the letter to Mr. Auchincloss is HERE.

The Commerce Committee is responsible for Senate oversight of transportation safety, including pipeline safety.

On October 7, Sen. Cantwell introduced the bipartisan PIPELINE Act of 2025 to address known safety risks, close gaps in the transportation of underregulated carbon dioxide and hydrogen pipelines, and improve the accountability of pipeline operators.

The legislation reauthorizes the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration through September 2030. It’s cosponsored by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; Gary Peters (D-MI), ranking member of the Commerce Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, Freight, Pipelines, and Safety; and Todd Young (R-IN), chair of the subcommittee. On October 21, the bill passed out of committee for consideration by the full U.S. Senate.

