ByHeart baby formula from all lots may be contaminated with botulism bacteria, tests show

The makers of ByHeart infant formula say tests of products tied to a botulism outbreak show that all of the company’s products may have been contaminated. Laboratory tests of 36 samples of formula from three different lots showed that five samples contained the type of bacteria that can lead to the rare and potentially deadly illness. At least 31 babies in 15 states have been sickened in the outbreak that began in August. In addition, health officials say other infants who consumed ByHeart formula were treated in earlier months, as far back as November 2024.