MLB will comply with Senate’s request for gambling investigation documents, commissioner says

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says it will comply with a Senate committee’s request for documents on gambling investigations. Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell sent a letter to Commissioner Rob Manfred asking for information by Dec. 5. This follows indictments of Cleveland pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, who are accused of taking bribes to rig pitches. They have pleaded not guilty. Manfred says MLB’s internal investigation has no timetable. MLB is also aiding players who have received threats related to gambling. Manfred avoided discussing management’s positions in collective bargaining for a new labor contract.