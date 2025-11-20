11/19 Sports Brief

Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins out for season with back injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will miss the remainder of the regular season, coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday. Hankins has not played this season because of a back issue that has been causing him issues since training camp. He has been on the reserve/non-football injury list. The 33-year-old lineman, who was a second-round pick by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2013 draft, signed with the Seahawks in March 2024. Last season, Hankins appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks. He had 30 tackles with five tackles for loss, two QB hits and a sack.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A post on New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd’s Instagram account on Wednesday said he has started to breathe on his own after being shot in midtown Manhattan early Sunday morning. Boyd’s Instagram Stories feature a picture of the special teams standout lying down in what appears to be his hospital bed, with the words “God is real, God is powerful” at the top of the image. The post came a few hours after Jets coach Aaron Glenn said he had spoken to Boyd and is confident Boyd will be OK. He added that Boyd was “upbeat” in their recent conversation.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start on Sunday in Las Vegas as the Browns turn to the high-profile quarterback while fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel recovers from a concussion. Sanders replaced an injured Gabriel for the second half of last week’s 23-16 loss to Baltimore. It was a shaky debut as Sanders, who was drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round, completed just 4 of 16 passes with an interception. He also was sacked twice and fumbled once. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Gabriel remains in concussion protocol. Sanders will be the 42nd quarterback to start for Cleveland since 1999.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Bradley scored 21 points, Motiejus Krivas made the go-ahead basket with 1:12 left and fourth-ranked Arizona beat No. 3 UConn 71-67 on Wednesday night. Koa Peat had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Krivas finished with nine points and 14 rebounds as the Wildcats (5-0) outrebounded UConn by 20. Freshman Eric Reibe had 15 points for UConn (4-1). Solo Ball had 14 points and Silas Demary Jr. added 13 for UConn, which played without starting center Tarris Reed. Jr. because of an ankle injury.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks is returning to the field in hopes of impressing NFL scouts. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior spent the last two months recovering from foot surgery and plans to play the final two games for the Gators. Banks has plenty to prove, beginning with Saturday’s rivalry game against No. 20 Tennessee. It’s a common theme for players in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. With the NFL draft five months away, the SEC looks like it could have its fewest number of first-round picks since sending seven to the stage in 2015. Up for debate is whether it’s a one-year fluke or top talent spread across more programs.

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The stakes are high at the CME Group Tour Championship. There’s $4 million to the winner, the richest prize in women’s golf. Jeeno Thitikul and Miyuu Yamashita have a shot at LPGA player of the year. And for Nelly Korda, it’s a chance to finally win another trophy. She hasn’t won since her seven-title season in 2024. She could be the first player since Tiger Woods to go from seven wins one year to none the next. Korda’s scoring average is about the same as last year. She’s healthy. She’s playing well. She says it’s a fine lining between winning.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lando Norris is set to tie David Coulthard as the most-tenured driver in McLaren history during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The 26-year-old British driver will make his 150th career start, a milestone he’s proud to reach. He’ll break the record at the Qatar Grand Prix. Norris currently leads the Formula 1 standings by 24 points over teammate Oscar Piastri, with three races left. Despite speculation of tension, Norris insists he and Piastri have a respectful relationship. Both drivers have won seven times this season, but Piastri has struggled recently. Norris remains focused on taking one race at a time.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will have season-ending surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Falcons announced Penix’s surgery plans on Wednesday, two days after saying the 25-year-old would be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games. The team said Penix has a partially torn ligament in the knee. Veteran Kirk Cousins will start for the remainder of the season as the Falcons prepare to play at New Orleans on Sunday. Penix suffered the injury in last week’s 30-27 overtime loss to Carolina, which extended the Falcons’ losing streak to five games.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Glenn has decided to switch quarterbacks for the New York Jets. Tyrod Taylor will start over Justin Fields on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Glenn confirmed the change on Wednesday, saying it was the right move for the team. The Jets are struggling with a 2-8 record and Fields’ performance has been a major issue. The passing offense ranks last in the NFL. Fields has averaged just 140 yards passing per game this season. Taylor has more experience and previously started this season when Fields was sidelined. Glenn said the decision was his alone, though he consulted with trusted coaches.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A super-sized World Cup has paved the way for tiny Curaçao and Cape Verde to book their places at sport’s biggest global event next year. It was back in 2017 when FIFA announced controversial plans to expand the sport’s flagship tournament from 32 teams to 48 in 2026. Some claimed the expansion was politically motivated. There were concerns about a dilution of quality and drama due to the expanded format. That remains to be seen. But the bumper version of the tournament — staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico — has already created fascinating storylines long before it kicks off next June.