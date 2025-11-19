11/18 Sports Brief

Soccer superstar Ronaldo joins Saudi crown prince during a White House visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was at the White House on Tuesday as President Donald Trump hosted a glitzy dinner to honor Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The soccer star was seated near the front of the East Room, not far from where the president and crown prince gave remarks. Trump, in his speech, made a point of recognizing Ronaldo, whom he introduced to his teenage son. Ronaldo, who hasn’t made a high-profile U.S. appearance in over a decade, recently signed a lucrative contract extension with Saudi club Al-Nassr. He is also set to play in a record sixth World Cup next year.

Injured Giants running back Cam Skattebo defends his WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Skattebo has not played for the New York Giants since undergoing season-ending surgery in late October, but the rookie running back still has his teammates and plenty of others talking. Skattebo went viral for shoving a wrestler during a skit at the WWE “Monday Night Raw” event at Madison Square Garden. He defended himself on social media against criticism, and Giants players who spoke to reporters Tuesday had his back. Skattebo is recovering from a broken right fibula and dislocated right ankle.

Warriors’ Draymond Green warned by NBA after fan confrontation, AP Source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green received a warning from the NBA after going nearly chest-to-chest with a fan during the Warriors’ 124-106 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA has not announced the warning. The fan was was standing and cheering after Draymond Green had been called for a shooting foul while guarding Pelicans forward Herb Jones during the game Sunday.

Georgia jumps, Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M stay 1-2-3, and what is going on with Miami?

Georgia nabbed the fourth and final projected first-round bye in the College Football Playoff rankings, while undefeated Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M held onto the top three positions. The Bulldogs rose one spot thanks to Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma over the weekend — a result that dropped the Crimson Tide six spots to No. 10 and lifted Oklahoma three notches to eighth. The top four teams in the rankings released Dec. 7 will receive first-round byes in this season’s playoff, which starts Dec. 19 and concludes with the title game a month later.

Orioles trade pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the Angels for power-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez in one of the first big moves of baseball’s offseason. The 31-year-old Ward hit a career-high 36 home runs this past season, and he’ll join an Orioles team hoping to rebound after falling to last place in the AL East. To get him, Baltimore gave up the oft-injured Rodriguez, who was considered a potential ace for the Orioles but missed the entire 2025 season with elbow and lat problems. The 26-year-old Rodriguez is 20-8 with a 4.11 ERA in 43 big league starts.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and his broken wrist could still play against the Bears

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his fractured left wrist could still play when the Steelers visit Chicago. Coach Mike Tomlin says the team will evaluate Rodgers’ availability later in the week and that the key to Rodgers’ potential return will be whether he can play safely with a brace protecting the wrist. Mason Rudolph, who filled in capably in the second half of the Steelers’ win over Cincinnati, would start for AFC North-leading Pittsburgh when it faces the NFC North-leading Bears if Rodgers cannot. The 41-year-old Rodgers, the oldest active player in the league, clutched the wrist when he was hit following a heave to the end zone.

Cameron Boozer scores 18 points as No. 5 Duke outlasts No. 24 Kansas 78-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 18 points and 10 rebounds, twin brother Cayden made a couple of big second-half baskets and fifth-ranked Duke outlasted No. 24 Kansas, defeating the undermanned Jayhawks 78-66 in the annual Champions Classic. The Jayhawks were still without their best player, freshman Darryn Peterson, the nation’s top recruit and potentially the top pick in next year’s NBA draft, because of a lingering hamstring injury. Peterson has missed three consecutive games since hurting himself during a shootaround.

Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria secure automatic World Cup spots

European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup has concluded with Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria securing the region’s remaining automatic spots. Spain was held to a 2-2 home draw with Turkey but took first place in Group E and equaled Italy’s 31-match unbeaten streak in competitive matches. Italy’s record came between 2018 and 2021. Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 in Group C, with Scott McTominay scoring a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into the match. A 1-1 home draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was enough for Austria in Group H, while Belgium routed Liechtenstein 7-0 in Group J.

Curaçao makes history as smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Curaçao has made history by becoming the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup. On Tuesday, it secured a 0-0 draw with Jamaica, finishing atop Group B with 12 points. The achievement comes despite the absence of their coach, Dick Advocaat, who returned to the Netherlands for family reasons. Curaçao has a population of 156,115. Panama and Haiti also booked their spots. Panama defeated El Salvador 3-0, while Haiti won 2-1 against Nicaragua. Both teams topped their groups, marking significant milestones in their football histories.