Break-in 2: Electric Bear-galoo

Say what you will about the manners of Goldilocks, but at least she had the good sense to leave the three bears’ house when her trespass was discovered.

The same cannot be said for this bear in Boulder, Colorado, who broke into a woman’s house not once, but twice.

Resident Marni Pogachefsky tells ABC affiliate KMGH that she awoke around 1 a.m. to the sound of a bear entering her home through a sliding door.

“We crawled out the window and sprinted to my car and called the police,” Pogachefsky says. “They came and we heard them shouting at the bear, and then the bear kind of jumped over the balcony and ran away.”

Then, however, the bear decided to give a sequel performance and returned to the house a few hours later. After Pogachefsky began banging on the walls and screaming, the bear finally left for good, but not before making a huge mess in the kitchen.

“I had these mixed opposing thoughts at the same time. The first was, ‘Oh my God, that’s the cutest thing ever,'” Pogachefsky says. “Then my self-preservation instincts kicked in, and it was like, holy moly, there’s a bear in my house.”

Hopefully there won’t be a trilogy.