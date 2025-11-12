Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy and Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt win Manager of the Year for 2nd straight season

Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt is the AL Manager of the Year for the second straight year. Same for Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy on the NL side. Vogt received 17 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, beating out Toronto’s John Schneider and Seattle’s Dan Wilson. Voting was conducted before the postseason. Murphy got 27 first-place votes. Cincinnati’s Terry Francona was second, followed by Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson. The previous AL manager to win the award in consecutive seasons was Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash in 2020 and 2021. The only other NL manager was Bobby Cox for Atlanta in 2004 and 2005.