Fired coach Brian Kelly lawsuit alleges LSU is declining to honor the terms of his contract

Brian Kelly is suing LSU, arguing that the university is declining to acknowledge that the recently fired coach is owed his full $54 million buyout. The lawsuit was filed in civil district court in Baton Rouge. It alleges that LSU representatives told Kelly’s attorneys that the coach was never “formally terminated” the day after LSU’s 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M because then-athletic director Scott Woodward didn’t have the authority to fire him. Woodward resigned under pressure four days after Kelly’s firing. The lawsuit says LSU representatives told Kelly’s lawyers for the first time on Monday that the university intends to fire him for cause — a move that could substantially reduce Kelly’s buyout.