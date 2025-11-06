Dem Senator Scolds Moreno Over Shutdown, Misses Key Points

Heated exchanges on Capitol Hill over what’s been dubbed the Schumer shutdown are becoming the norm. The latest dustup involves Ohio’s own Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during Wednesday’s Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation meeting.

The fiery exchange over shutdown blame and claims of hypocrisy was noticed by Donald Trump Jr., who applauded Moreno over X. “More of this please,” Don. Jr. said. “More Republicans like @berniemoreno calling Democrats out for their bull**** and propaganda right to their face.”

In response to the first son’s support of Moreno, Rosen posted a meme claiming that “It gets worse.”

Food Banks Versus Mar-a-Lago?

During the Moreno-Rosen exchange, as their conversation became increasingly heated, Rosen offered to Moreno, “If you went home to a food bank, instead of going to Mar-a-Lago to eat at a gold-plated dinner while people are starving, you might see and hear your constituents!”

Moreno has been to a food bank. He went to the Cleveland Food Bank last weekend, with a press release from his office highlighting coverage from WKYC about how such organizations would be “overwhelmed.” The food bank will be pushed even further with the loss of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program due to the shutdown, the media coverage mentioned.

“These are people who never expected to be in this situation, that will now have total food insecurity. Places like the Cleveland Food Bank were not designed to handle this. They were designed to handle emergency situations and take care of the most vulnerable in our community that are in need,” Moreno warned.

The loss of SNAP benefits has been a major focus of concern for the shutdown, for both sides of the aisle. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., who has repeatedly voted with the Republicans to end the shutdown, has warned about these concerns. Others calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to end the shutdown over SNAP include Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost, who led a letter last week with 18 other states attorneys general urging action.

Moreno has joined Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., in sponsoring a bill that will ensure SNAP benefits are funded during the shutdown.

“The Schumer shutdown is already wreaking havoc on working class Americans. Millions of Ohioans rely on SNAP to make ends meet, they shouldn’t be punished because Chuck Schumer and DC Democrats view them as ‘leverage’ in their political war against President [Donald] Trump,” Moreno said. “I’m proud to team up with my Republican colleagues to protect SNAP since Democrats won’t.”

A ‘Republican Shutdown?’

The Moreno-Rosen exchange raised more crucial points. While Rosen made her accusations about food banks versus Mar-a-Lago, Moreno continuously reminded her of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass bills in the Senate due to the filibuster.

Rosen had proclaimed, “This is a Republican shutdown, my friend!” She reminded that Moreno’s party is “in control of the White House, you are in control of the House, and you are in control of the Senate!”

“Does it take 60 votes?” Moreno repeatedly asked. As Rosen would not speak to that point, Moreno continued his line, noting “it does take 60 votes for the record, just so that we’re clear on the reporting, so that there’s no misinformation.”

Rosen’s fellow Nevada Democrat colleague, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has joined Fetterman in voting to end the shutdown, as has Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. More are still needed, though, with Republicans enjoying a majority in the Senate, but lacking enough to overcome the filibuster.

Although Trump has called for getting rid of the filibuster, it remains in place.

‘Creepy’ or ‘Hypocrisy’

The Daily Signal reached out to Rosen’s office for comment, including a response to Moreno’s recent visit to the food bank.

A spokesperson from her office focused on still another part of their exchange. Even before the shutdown showdown, Rosen accused Moreno of being creepy. Moreno had shared that the vehicle identification numbers of cars belonging to Rosen and other Democratic senators indicated their vehicles lacked safety features that Democrats support. Moreno also brought up how safety measures supported by Democrats drove up prices, as the Columbus Dispatch highlighted.

“While the original exchange was about Sen. Moreno creepily following his colleagues to the cars they use to get to work, we’d like to know if Sen. Moreno has urged Donald Trump to release the full SNAP funding that his Administration promised in September and that two federal judges have ordered him to?” Rosen’s spokesperson shared with The Daily Signal.

Moreno said he had acquired the VIN numbers of his Democrat colleagues’ vehicles “and found that none of them bought any of the additional safety technologies on their cars.”

That led to Rosen claiming that Moreno was “stalking” her car and staff, which she also claimed was “an invasion of [her] privacy,” as they continued to argue during Moreno’s time.

While Rosen framed how it was “a little creepy,” Moreno emphasized he was bringing up such a point “to expose hypocrisy.”

Reagan McCarthy, the communications director for Moreno, amplified.

“Sen. Moreno utilized information that is available to the general public to expose Democrats’ hypocrisy, and their willingness to hold Americans to a higher standard than themselves. It’s a shame that Democrats choose to engage in selective outrageous while they allow federal workers to miss their paychecks,” McCarthy told The Daily Signal.

While Rosen mentioned during the exchange that she was donating her paycheck, Moreno still asked her about staff, as well as those affected by the shutdown such as TSA workers and air traffic controllers, members of the military and U.S. Capitol Police.

Rebecca Downs

