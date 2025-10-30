Warm Springs Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Warm Springs, Oregon, man made his first appearance in federal court yesterday after being charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury following a shooting on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Carlos Ralph Miller-Smith, 31, has been charged by criminal complaint with involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, on October 25, 2025, Warm Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at a residence within the exterior boundaries of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the temple. A witness identified Miller-Smith as the shooter. Miller-Smith was detained and placed in a patrol vehicle. The victim succumbed to their injuries the next morning.

Miller-Smith made his first appearance in federal court yesterday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Warm Springs Police Department are investigating the case. Pamela Paaso and Kate Rochat, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon, are prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

