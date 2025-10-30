Oregon Celebrates the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs invites you to join us in honoring 250 years of Marine Corps history, heritage, and heroism.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 10, inside the Oregon State Capitol, located at 900 Court Street N.E. in Salem (entrance is on State Street due to ongoing renovations).

This commemorative event will feature remarks from distinguished guests, a ceremonial cake cutting, and a celebration of the enduring legacy of the United States Marine Corps.

Marine veterans, their families, and all community members are welcome to attend as we recognize this historic milestone and the Marines who have defended our nation for two and a half centuries.

If you have any questions, please contact ODVA at (800) 692-9666 or visit www.oregon.gov/odva.