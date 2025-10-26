Man proposes with the help of newborn’s onesie

It was a marriage proposal written in the stars … or at least on a onesie.

Shortly after Challis Bell gave birth on Oct. 10 to baby boy Ace at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, her partner, Denzel Kimbrough, took the opportunity to ask a big question, with Ace helping to share the message.

In footage of the proposal, after nurses dress Ace in his first outfit, Kimbrough walks to Bell’s bedside and kneels down on one knee as a nurse presents Ace to his mother.

Printed on Ace’s onesie is the question, “Mommy, will you marry Daddy?”

Bell appears confused at first as she reads Ace’s onesie, then looks at the camera before noticing Kimbrough knelt beside her, holding a ring.

“Oh my God, yes,” she says after Kimbrough proposes.

Kimbrough, 30, told Advocate Christ Medical Center, which shared the couple’s story with ABC News, that he had known for a while he wanted to propose after he and Bell reconnected three years ago.

Kimbrough and Bell first met while they were students in high school in the Chicago area. They lost touch after Kimbrough and his family moved away, but they met up again after mutual friends reintroduced them, and they soon became a couple.

“Since she came back into my life, I knew I wanted to marry her,” Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said he enlisted the help of nurses at the hospital to successfully pull off the surprise proposal.

“I looked over and he was on one knee,” Bell said. “I was shocked.”

The couple is now happily home in Beverly, Illinois, with baby Ace officially making them a family of three.