Seahawks & Lions win in Monday Night Football

Smith-Njigba, defense show out again for Seahawks in 27-19 win against Texans

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his NFL-leading fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Houston Texans 27-19. Smith-Njigba, who entered the game leading the league in yards receiving, gave Seattle a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter when he caught an 11-yard TD pass from Sam Darnold. Smith-Njigba celebrated his fourth touchdown catch of the season by dunking on the crossbar of the goalposts, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process. In total, Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 123 receiving yards. He became the second player in franchise history to record three straight 100-yard games, and his five 100-yard games this season are tied for the second-most in a year by any Seahawks player.

Gibbs has career-high 218 yards of offense and 2 TDs, helping Lions bounce back and beat Bucs 24-9

DETROIT (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 78-yard sprint in the second quarter, a 5-yard spinning plunge in the third and accounted for a career-high 218 yards from scrimmage to lead the Detroit Lions in a 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Lions bounced back from a loss as they have done flawlessly for nearly three years. Tampa Bay was outgained by more than 200 yards in the first half, but trailed 14-3 because Detroit had an interception, fumble, turned it over on downs and missed a field goal.