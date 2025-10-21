10/20 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The main feature of last night’s Goldendale City Council meeting was a detailed presentation by the Goldendale Future Farmers of America chapter. Students outlined their community service projects, leadership events, and fundraising successes ahead of a national competition.

Here’s how two of the members described one of their projects:

“We realized our local soup kitchen needed help. So we launched cans for containers to turn trash into treasure for our community. / We were able to raise $386 nearly doubling our original goal. With those funds we were able to purchase and donate 1700 eco-friendly containers, which was enough serve meals for nearly a month. In total, members dedicated over 170 hours to collecting, sorting and delivering, proving our commitment to service and sustainability.”

Fire Chief Noah Halm had this reminder for citizens of Goldendale:

“Everybody’s probably aware the burn ban has been lifted for the whole county as well as the city limits. The burn permits can be picked up at city hall and just be careful; it is still dry out there.”

The meeting concluded with council member reports praising recent community events and a motion to enter an executive session for property negotiations.