Please don’t burn yourself for TikTok likes

While perhaps not as crazy as eating Tide Pods, kids are apparently suffering burns due to a TikTok trend.

The Shriners Children’s hospital in Boston is warning parents about children accidentally burning themselves while eating instant noodles in an effort to recreate scenes from the viral animated Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters.

“These products, often known as ‘tippy soups,’ are tall, narrow, microwavable noodle cups that are easy to knock over and are a leading cause of scald burns in children,” a press release reads. “These burn injuries often occur after children microwave the cups themselves and spill the hot liquid onto their bodies when removing them from the microwave.”

Shriners Children’s Boston associate surgeon Dr. Colleen Ryan adds, “Instant noodles make up nearly one-third of pediatric scald burn injuries, and at Shriners Children’s Boston, we see injuries like this two to three times a week.”

“The noodles are sticky and retain heat, which means these noodle soup burns can be deeper and more damaging than a simple hot water scald,” Ryan says.

Ryan notes, “We’re not saying kids shouldn’t participate in fun trends, but they must do it safely and with adult supervision.”

“Be careful when using the microwave; use proper containers and appropriate precautions when handling hot containers,” Ryan concludes. “Consider preparing these foods in a pot on the stove. A single spill can cause a deep and painful burn, resulting in a lifelong scar. The emotional toll can be just as severe, affecting a child’s self-esteem and making them feel different.”