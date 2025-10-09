A no-no by Waymo: Self-driving car makes illegal U-turn

A traffic stop in California turned out to be way more complicated than initially thought. Or, should we say, Waymo complicated.

The San Bruno Police Department reports in a Facebook post that it pulled over a Waymo self-driving car that “made an illegal U-turn right in front of [officers] at a light.”

“Officers stopped the vehicle and contacted the company to let them know about the ‘glitch,'” the post reads. “Since there was no human driver, a ticket couldn’t be issued (our citation books don’t have a box for ‘robot’). Hopefully the reprogramming will keep it from making any more illegal moves.”

The future is here!