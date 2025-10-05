NW College Football

Washington storms back from a 20-point deficit, hands Maryland first loss, 24-20

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jonah Coleman scored on a 1-yard run with 3:21 remaining, capping Washington’s furious rally from a 20-point third-quarter deficit as the Huskies edged Maryland 24-20. The Huskies won on the road in Big Ten play for the first time since debuting in the league last season. It took a while for them to produce much of anything offensively, and Coleman finished with just 57 yards on 18 carries, but Washington scored touchdowns on each of its last three possessions, not counting the one the Huskies used to run out the clock at the end. Maryland hadn’t trailed all season before Coleman’s touchdown.

App State’s goalline stand preserves 27-23 win over Oregon State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Farmer made a game-saving tackle at the goal line on fourth down as Appalachian State edged Oregon State 27-23 on Saturday. The Mountaineers (3-2) jumped to a 17-0 first-quarter lead behind Rashod Dubinion’s 2-yard run, JJ Kohl’s 6-yard score, and Dominic De Freitas’ 49-yard field goal. Oregon State (0-6) rallied behind David Wells Jr.’s rushing and receiving touchdowns to trail 17-14 at half, but Kohl’s 28-yard strike to Davion Dozier restored control. De Freitas added another field goal, and App State’s defense sealed it with a late interception and Farmer’s clutch stop at the goal line. Kohl threw for 218 yards, Dubinion rushed for 101, and Maalik Murphy led the Beavers with 358 yards and two touchdowns.

Nate Bell runs for career-high 175 yards, Eastern Washington defeats Portland State 35-27

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Nate Bell rushed for a career-high 175 yards with a touchdown, and added 95 yards passing and a score as Eastern Washington held off Portland State for a 35-27 win on Saturday night. The Eagles (2-4, 1-1 Big Sky) responded to a late fourth-quarter fumble by grabbing an interception and then ran out the clock. Kevin Allen III had 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns, with a 50-yard dash late in the third quarter standing as the game-winner. Eastern Washington scored on three of its first five drives but had turnovers on the other two to keep Portland State in the game. The Vikings (0-6, 0-2) were led by John-Keawe Sagapolutele, who threw for 302 yards on 28-of-45 passing, with one touchdown and one interception. Delon Thompson scored twice on the ground.