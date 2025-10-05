MLB Division Series Saturday

McKinstry lifts Tigers over Mariners 3-2 in 11 innings in ALDS opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach McKinstry singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the 11th inning and the Detroit Tigers outlasted the Seattle Mariners for a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of their AL Division Series. Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the resurgent Tigers, who squandered a huge lead in the AL Central and nearly collapsed entirely down the stretch before squeezing into the playoffs. After winning their Wild Card Series at division champion Cleveland in a deciding Game 3, they can take a commanding 2-0 lead in this best-of-five matchup against AL West champion Seattle with dominant ace Tarik Skubal on the mound Sunday. In the first extra-inning game of this postseason, McKinstry singled off reliever Carlos Vargas to score Spencer Torkelson from second base.

Ohtani’s pitching leads Dodgers to Game 1 win despite 4 strikeouts at the plate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has led the Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Phillies in Game 1 of their NL Division Series. On Saturday night, Ohtani struck out nine over six innings, despite striking out four times at bat. Teoscar Hernández hit a crucial three-run homer to rally the Dodgers. Ohtani and Roki Sasaki made history as the first Japanese-born starter and reliever to earn a win and save in the same postseason game. Ohtani faced intense pressure from Phillies fans but focused on pitching to secure the victory. The Dodgers have a day off before Game 2 on Monday.

Kirk homers twice as Blue Jays end playoff skid by thumping Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit two solo home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays won a postseason game for the first time since 2016 by thumping the New York Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of their AL Division Series. Nathan Lukes had two hits, three RBIs and a diving catch, and Andrés Giménez added two hits and drove in a pair as the AL East champion Blue Jays used 14 hits to snap a seven-game playoff losing streak. Toronto’s previous postseason win came in Game 4 of the 2016 American League Championship Series against Cleveland.

Fast start propels Brewers to 9-3 victory over Cubs in NLDS opener

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs in the first two innings before departing with a hamstring injury as the Milwaukee Brewers trounced the Chicago Cubs 9-3 in their NL Division Series opener. Chourio became the first player to have three hits in the first two innings of a playoff game. But his availability for Monday’s Game 2 in the best-of-five series is unclear. Chourio, who missed a month of the regular season with a strained right hamstring, left with tightness in that hamstring after beating out a bases-loaded infield single.