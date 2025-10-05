10/04 Sports Brief

NFL analyst Mark Sanchez arrested while he was hospitalized with stab wounds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been arrested after he was apparently stabbed in an overnight altercation in downtown Indianapolis. Sanchez was charged with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication — all misdemeanors. Indianapolis police said Sanchez was in a hospital and had not been booked into a detention center. He was in stable condition, according to Fox Sports. Police said earlier in the day that they were investigating a confrontation between two men, one of whom was hospitalized with stab wounds. Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game.

AP Top 25 preview: Penn State could drop out of Top 25 after loss to UCLA. Texas teetering, too

Penn State has suffered another tough loss, this time to UCLA, in what so farf is the upset of the year in college football. The Nittany Lions, who were ranked No. 7, may drop out of the AP Top 25 after this 42-37 defeat. Texas, ranked No. 9, lost to Florida and also could be knocked out of the rankings. Alabama and Georgia are expected to move up in the rankings. Illinois and Notre Dame also had strong performances, while South Florida and Cincinnati are making a case to enter the Top 25.

UCLA stuns No. 7 Penn State with Iamaleava’s 5 touchdowns, ends 16-game skid against Top-10 teams

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as UCLA upset No. 7 Penn State 42-37 on Saturday. It was UCLA’s first win of the season after head coach DeShaun Foster was fired and two coordinators left. The Bruins, who were 25 1/2-point underdogs, scored on their first five possessions at the Rose Bowl. Iamaleava capped his day with a 7-yard run and a 2-point conversion pass in the fourth. Penn State turned the ball over on a fumble to open the third quarter. UCLA extended its lead with a strong running game, ensuring they won’t have the program’s first winless season.

Lagway improves, Wilson shines in his debut and Florida upsets No. 9 Texas 29-21 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DJ Lagway threw for a season-high 289 yards and two touchdowns, both to a true freshman making his college debut, and Florida upset No. 9 Texas 29-21 to end a three-game skid. Arch Manning and the Longhorns had a chance in the final minute thanks partly to a defensive penalty, but he threw incomplete deep and was sacked twice. Florida enjoyed its first victory since beating Long Island in the season opener. Lagway looked better than he had in four previous starts this season, and Dallas Wilson had a lot to do with it. Wilson showed speed, hands and arguably the most physicality of any Florida receiver in years.

Sayin, defense propel top-ranked Ohio State to 42-3 rout of Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Julian Sayin passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Ohio State beats Minnesota 42-3 on Saturday night. Sayin had his third 300-yard game in five starts, completing 23 of 27 passes. Carnell Tate dominated with 183 yards receiving, including a 44-yard touchdown. Jeremiah Smith caught two touchdowns, while CJ Donaldson, Bo Jackson, and Lincoln Kienholz add rushing scores. Minnesota scores a 27-yard field goal early but struggles afterward. Ohio State’s defense dominated, holding Minnesota to 35 yards on their next seven series.

Bubba Wallace calls it a somber week after Denny Hamlin’s controversial move at Kansas Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace races in NASCAR for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, but Hamlin pushed Wallace into the wall last weekend at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin was seeking his 60th Cup Series win and a playoff spot. Wallace needed the win to advance in the playoffs. They briefly interacted on pit road after the race but only spoke on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Wallace said he respects Hamlin’s competitiveness but noted many drivers felt it was a questionable move. Wallace and teammate Tyler Reddick now face elimination from the playoffs. Shane van Gisbergen is a strong contender in Sunday’s race.

Carson Beck throws 4 TD passes to help No. 3 Miami hold off No. 18 Florida State, 28-22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck threw four touchdown passes — two apiece to Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels — and No. 3 Miami held off No. 18 Florida State 28-22 on Saturday night. Miami’s offensive line mostly kept Beck’s jersey clean, and the senior completed 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards. A true freshman, Toney caught seven passes for 107 yards for the Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). They won their first road game of the season and captured a third win over an Associated Press Top 25 team (Notre Dame, South Florida and Florida State). Florida State’s Tommy Castellanos threw two interceptions, both leading to drives where Miami scored touchdowns. The Seminoles (3-2, 0-2) also fumbled, although the turnover didn’t lead to any points.