10/03 Sports Brief

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert vows to repair player relationships after criticism by Collier

LAS VEGAS (AP) — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says there’s work to be done to repair relationships with players in the league. But Engelbert also said Friday there were “inaccuracies” in some of the comments attributed to her by Napheesa Collier in a blistering assessment earlier this week. Engelbert said before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals that officiating will be reviewed this offseason by a new “state of the game” committee. She also said talks were scheduled for next week on a new collective bargaining agreement with players. Collier said this week that the WNBA has “the worst leadership in the world” and a commissioner who lacks accountability.

A’ja Wilson and Dana Evans lead Las Vegas Aces past Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in WNBA Finals opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Dana Evans each scored 21 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas. Evans led an Aces bench that outscored the Mercury’s reserves 41-16. Reserve Jewell Loyd scored 18 points for second-seeded Las Vegas, and starter Jackie Young had 10. Chelsea Gray had 10 assists. Kahleah Cooper scored 21 points for the fourth-seeded Mercury, 19 in the first half. Sabally added 19 points and Alyssa Thomas had 15.

Shohei Ohtani set to make postseason pitching debut for Dodgers in unfriendly Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani finally makes his postseason pitching debut for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Phillies. The series is loaded with star power, including Bryce Harper and Mookie Betts. Ohtani, who didn’t pitch last season due to elbow surgery, has been impressive this year. He struck out 62 batters over 47 innings with a 2.87 ERA. Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez, who’s in the conversation for the NL Cy Young Award, will face Ohtani. Both teams have hefty payrolls, with the Dodgers having the most expensive roster. The Phillies are the betting underdog in the series.

Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman set to face Yankees’ Luis Gil in Game 1 of ALDS between division foes

TORONTO (AP) — From April through September this season, the Toronto Blue Jays got the best of the New York Yankees. Thanks to a 6-1 record in their meetings north of the border, the Blue Jays won a tiebreaker for the AL East title by going 8-5 against the Yankees. Starting Saturday, in the first October postseason meeting between these longtime division rivals, they’ll battle for a spot in the ALCS. Kevin Gausman will start Game 1 for the Blue Jays. Yankees manager Aaron Boone picked right-hander Luis Gil to open the ALDS.

Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s matchup against the Texans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Baltimore’s game against Houston on Sunday after missing a week of practice because of a hamstring injury. Jackson had to leave last weekend’s loss at Kansas City in the second half. Cooper Rush is in line to start for the Ravens, who have lost nine of their last 11 games when Jackson doesn’t play. The two-time MVP has missed only one game since the start of the 2023 season. That was a Week 17 matchup when Baltimore had little to play for. Baltimore also ruled out All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey and All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard.

Tyreek Hill boosts spirits of Dolphins with visit soon after major knee surgery

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill has made a visit to team headquarters of the Miami Dolphins. The trip lifted the spirits of teammates just four days after a major knee injury that ended the dynamic receiver’s season. Hill sustained significant ligament damage in the Dolphins’ 27-21 victory over the New York Jets. The 31-year-old Hill got attention on social media for appearing upbeat while in the hospital for surgery. That continued after his release with him showing up at Friday’s team meeting.

Texas Rangers hire Skip Schumaker as manager, signing former Marlins skipper to 4-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. The team agreed Friday night to a four-year contract with the former NL Manager of the Year. Schumaker’s deal was announced after Chris Young, the team’s president of baseball operations, acknowledged earlier in the day that the team was focused on an internal candidate in its search to replace Bruce Bochy. Schumaker had been a senior adviser with the Rangers since last November. He was the 2023 NL Manager of the Year when Miami went 84-78 and made the fourth postseason appearance in club history.

Lakers lose their preseason opener 103-81 to Suns with LeBron James, Luka Doncic sitting out

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 20 points and Bronny James added eight while the Los Angeles Lakers lost their preseason opener 103-81 to the Phoenix Suns with LeBron James and Luka Doncic sitting out. James is progressing deliberately in his return from a minor nerve injury to begin his record 23rd NBA season, while Doncic is also ramping up with caution after his busy summer playing for Slovenia at EuroBasket. Both superstars watched from courtside while the rest of the Lakers lost to the new-look Suns, who jumped to a 27-point lead in the third quarter. Bronny James went 1 for 7 on 3-point attempts.

Max Verstappen has momentum in F1 title fight in Singapore as McLaren stumbles

It’s the one race on this year’s Formula 1 calendar that Max Verstappen has never won. It could be crucial to his chances of a series comeback. Verstappen heads into this week’s Singapore Grand Prix with back-to-back wins which have made a fifth consecutive title go from near-impossible to merely unlikely. Standings leader Oscar Piastri had an awful weekend at the last race, title rival Lando Norris couldn’t capitalize, and their McLaren team has started making mistakes at pit stops. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was the surprise leader in first practice and Piastri led the second session.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Italy’s soccer training center to oppose game vs. Israel

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Pro-Palestinian Protesters have approached the gates of the Italy soccer team’s training center to demand its upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel is not played because of the war in Gaza. The protest was part of a national strike by more than two million people rallying up and down the peninsula. The protesters were also reacting to an aid mission blocked by Israeli forces. Italy is scheduled to host Israel in Udine on Oct. 14. UEFA has been considering suspending Israel over the war. Italy’s players were not at the Coverciano training center in Florence. The squad will convene there on Monday.