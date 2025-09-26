9/26 Sports Brief

Trailing at the Ryder Cup, America stays (mostly) the same for Day 2, Europe doesn’t change a thing

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Even though he’s in a hole at the Ryder Cup, American captain Keegan Bradley is sticking with the same lineup, with only one tweak. And European captain Luke Donald isn’t changing a thing. The Americans will play seven of the same eight players for Saturday’s opening foursomes matches as played in the morning on Day 1, when they walked off the course with a 3-1 deficit. The leadoff man again is Bryson DeChambeau, who will pair with Cameron Young against Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick. The Europeans will run it back with all four of their teams, hoping to build on their 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead.

Europe rides its best to another commanding Ryder Cup lead. US stars get blanked

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Europe’s top stars are playing like it in the Ryder Cup and the result was to be expected. Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy led the way at Bethpage Black as Team Europe won both sessions Friday to build a 5 1/2-1 1/2 lead. Rahm was unstoppable with the putter. Europe silenced the notoriously loud crowd at Bethpage Black. Bryson DeChambeau brought the energy. He just forgot to bring the points. He lost both his matches. Scottie Scheffler also lost both his matches. It was the first time since Tiger Woods in 2002 that a No. 1 player started 0-2.

Scottie Scheffler goes 0-2, the worst first day at the Ryder Cup for a world No. 1 since Tiger Woods

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — No. 1 in the world is 0-2 at this Ryder Cup, and Scottie Scheffler had the worst first day by a top-ranked player since Tiger Woods. Scheffler lost again in foursomes — and as always in that format at the Ryder Cup, lost badly — in the morning with Russell Henley, then went back out with U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun for a loss in fourballs in the afternoon. By himself, Scheffler is winning more often than anyone in golf. But his teams were behind nearly throughout both his matches Friday, and with Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau both going 0-2, the Americans trailed Europe 5 1/2 to 2 1/2 overall.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts WNBA refs after Napheesa Collier hurt late in playoff loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve loses her cool during during the Lynx’s 84-76 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in the WNBA playoff semifinals. The Lynx, down 2-1 in the series, face Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix. Reeve was ejected after receiving her second technical foul in the final minute. The incident occurred when Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Napheesa Collier, leading to Collier’s leg injury. Reeve criticized the officiating, calling for changes at the league level. She expressed frustration with the officiating crew, describing their selection as “malpractice.”

Virginia outlasts No. 8 Florida State 46-38 in second overtime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chandler Morris scored on a 4-yard run in the second overtime and Virginia beat No. 8 Florida State 46-38 on Friday night for its first home victory over a Top 10 team since also beating the Seminoles in 2005. Morris ran for three scores and had two touchdown passes for the Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). After the go-ahead TD run, he completed a pass to Trell Harris for the 2-point conversion. Florida State (3-1, 0-1) had a chance to tie, but Duce Robinson bobbled a pass going out the back of the end zone on third down. On fourth-and-12 at the 27, Tommy Castellanos’ heave into the end zone was intercepted by Ja’Son Prevard, with Cavaliers fans instantly storming the field.

Virginia fans instantly storm field after upset victory over No. 8 Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — When Tommy Castellanos’ last-ditch heave into the corner of the end zone was intercepted, his intended receiver, Squirrel White, lay on the turf. Instantly, Virginia fans standing just off the field, at the base of Scott Stadium’s grass hill, rushed the field, swarming and trampling White and each other. The play sealed Virginia’s 46-38 double-overtime victory over No. 8 Florida State on Friday night. Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said he believed all of his players were unharmed. Virginia coach Tony Elliott said he regretted being unable to speak to Norvell and some Florida State players. While no players or coaches were apparently injured, witnesses saw at least one fan being taken off the field on a stretcher,

Red Sox rally from a 3-run deficit to walk off the Tigers and secure a playoff spot

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox streamed out of the dugout to greet Romy Gonzalez at the plate when he scored the winning run that clinched the team’s first playoff berth since 2021. The Red Sox celebrated their return to the postseason on Friday night after a 4-3, walk-off victory over the Detroit Tigers. It was the first time in at least a century that the Red Sox clinched a postseason berth with a walk-off win. The Red Sox will play the best-of-three wild-card round on the road.

Jesus Gomez hits late 23-yard field goal to lift Arizona State past No. 24 TCU, 27-24

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jesus Gomez kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:14 left and Arizona State rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 24 TCU 27-24. The Sun Devils were down 17-0 in the second quarter before rallying behind Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. Leavitt threw his second touchdown pass to Tyson, from 4 yards with 1:50 left, and Prince Dorbuh followed with a strip sack of TCU’s Josh Hoover, setting up Arizona State at TCU’s 15. Gomez, who missed two earlier field goals, split the uprights after the Sun Devils originally lined up to go for it on fourth-and-inches. Arizona State’s Martell Hughes sealed it with the second interception of Hoover.

Fernando Tatís Jr. returns from bout with COVID-19 to hit a grand slam in the Padres’ playoff push

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. says he fell ill with the COVID-19 virus several days ago, which meant he had to watch the party from his couch when the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot Monday. He returned to the Padres’ lineup on Friday after missing three games, and Tatís made sure the baseball world knows he’s healthy and ready for October. Tatís blasted a grand slam in the fourth inning of the Padres’ 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, swinging the momentum in a win that kept San Diego in contention for a home playoff series.

Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy returns from injury for crucial game against Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to play for the first time since Week 1 when Kansas City faces the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of AFC heavyweights desperate to avoid falling to 1-3 to start the season. Worthy hurt his shoulder in the season-opener against the Chargers in Brazil when he ran into teammate Travis Kelce on a crossing route. The speedy wide receiver, who enjoyed a breakout rookie year capped by a big performance in the Super Bowl in February, practiced toward the end of last week but did not play against the Giants on Sunday night.