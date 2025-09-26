6th St Rescheduled Paving Part 1

Crestline Construction has been contracted by The City of The Dalles to provide sanitary, storm, sidewalk, and roadway reconstruction on W 6th Street between Hostetler Way W and to the South of the Snipes Intersection.

On Wednesday October 1, 2025, paving will start on W 6th St. with a duration of 3 days.

Paving will start on the South end of the project near the entrance to Coastal and run the length of the project. Due to the application rate and temperature of the asphalt access to businesses will be affected for roughly 2-4 hours once the material is placed on W 6th St. Many businesses also have aprons behind the new sidewalk that will require placement of asphalt as well, which will be paved according to the updated paving schedule.

On Thursday October 2, 2025 the intersection of Pomona St. and W 6th St. will be fully closed to thru traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. allowing for final grading and paving. Please plan on using W 7th St. to access any homes or businesses between W 7th St. and W 6th St. on Pomona St.

Crestline Construction recommends motorists pay attention or use alternate routes, if possible, obey site traffic control and be aware of the increased construction equipment and activity throughout the duration of the project.

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we construct these City of The Dalles Improvements.

Contact Information:

Crestline Construction 541-506-4000

Jeff Pettenger: Project Manager

Bill Ketchum: Operations Manager

For more information go to www.thedalles.org/construction