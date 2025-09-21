Warning: Raccoons are ready to help with your Chewy returns

If you’re worried about porch pirates, you may need to watch out for raccoons.

One Plattsburgh, New York, resident was a little confused as to why they hadn’t gotten credit for their Chewy return. They’d left a package filled with $93 worth of pet food in a bin on the porch for FedEx to pickup, and the box was gone, but no refund.

Checking home security footage provided the answer: An industrious raccoon sniffed out the package, opened the top and helped himself to the treat. Not only that, the little guy returned subsequent times to check for more goodies.

If you’re a Chewy fan, here’s one more reason to love the site: The online pet retailer understood and issued the refund anyway.